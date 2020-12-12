County and state road crews are preparing for potentially slick roads in case snow falls this weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting an 80 percent chance of precipitation and occasional snow in the Muskogee area for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. High Sunday is expected to be 39.
District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said crews are stocking up sand and salt, as well as putting sand spreaders on trucks.
"Sanding crews have been given snow-ice routes and clearing protocols," he said. "All crews have been notified about the possibility of overtime."
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said he's expecting more of a "slushy mess" than a coat of snow or ice inside the city.
"I don't think it will be as bad as what they are thinking," he said. "The ground is still warm, and even if it does snow, it's not going to hang around for a long time. It's still 50 degrees two inches down."
Evans said previous forecasts anticipated 2 to 4 inches.
"Now we're looking at closer to one inch," he said. "Anything southeast of us, we're not expecting much."
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said more snow is expected around Haskell and northwest of Muskogee than other parts of the county.The forecast might or might not change before Sunday, he said.
"On winter weather, 24 hours or less is the sweet spot for knowing what's really going to happen," Smith said. "In the next 48 hours, that cold front could shift a little bit to the east, a little bit to the west. It could skip a county or two."
He said he's confident there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow around Haskell.
State road crews also are standing by with a brine, or saltwater, mixture to spread on highways, said Jonathan Arps, District 1 maintenance engineer with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
