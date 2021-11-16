Road project planned ahead of new business

The Muskogee City-County Port Authority plans to partner with Muskogee County commissioners to address "immediate infrastructure needs" for two tracts of land at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
An interlocal agreement approved Tuesday by the port authority directors and forwarded for review next week by commissioners would facilitate efforts to "fast-track" an industrial road project. The mile-long project that includes improvements to Smith Ferry Road from Dal-Tile Road to South 24th Street West is expected to be completed in 10 months.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said the interlocal agreement would allow port officials to work with Holloway Updike & Bellen to make the necessary road improvements for a new tenant that expects to open by then. Details about who the tenant is have yet to be released.
Scott said the planned improvements will bring Smith Ferry Road and South 24th Street West up to industrial access road standards. State transportation officials said the project would be eligible for funding through an industrial access road program, and the City of Muskogee Foundation has agreed to provide gap funding should that become necessary.
"It’s a great opportunity, and and we have a great partnership with the city, the county the City of Muskogee Foundation," Scott said. "We're very fortunate to be able to work together on this project."
The city of Muskogee and Muskogee County commissioners have pledged funding each received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for water and sewer infrastructure improvements at the industrial park. The water and sewer infrastructure improvements are expected to cost about $1.5 million, and improvements to Smith Ferry Road are expected to add another $1.2 million to the project's overall cost.
Greg Armstrong, a civil engineer and vice president at Holloway Updike & Bellen, said the project is on a "pretty tight" timetable. The goal, he said, is to have the project completed and open "for business 10 months from now."
"We're gonna try to do it in record time — 60 days from design — and get it out to bid as soon as possible so that we can hopefully allow six months for construction, which is pretty tight," Armstrong said. "We've kind of already started surveying, locating utilities, environmental, just to get this ball rolling in such a short time — can't wait to get started, it's an exciting project."
Scott said these infrastructure improvements are “critical” to the development of John T. Griffin Industrial Park. She said the recent sale of real estate at the industrial park by the port authority to the unnamed investor is expected to produce capital investments at John T. Griffin Industrial Park worth $1.2 billion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.