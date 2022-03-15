Roberts Joins Local Edward Jones branch team

Lillian Roberts joins senior branch office administrator Cordie Gregory, a branch office administrator in the office for 19 years.
"A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities," said T.J. Ellis, local financial adviser for the firm.
Roberts must successfully complete the firm's in-depth training program within six months to graduate from the trainee designation into the position of branch office administrator. The program consists of online modules that are grouped into study weeks.
Ellis' branch office is located at 1411 S. York St. He may be reached at (918) 682-4808.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisers offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
