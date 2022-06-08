Dozens of well-wishers turned out Tuesday for a reception honoring Port Director Emeritus Scott Robinson and his 31-year career with Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
Robinson handed the reins nearly a year ago to his successor, Port Director Kimbra Scott, but remained on staff to help with the transition. Colleagues who worked with Robinson during the past three decades lauded his accomplishments and described him as "a legend on the Arkansas River."
Steve Taylor, who retired in 2019 as vice president of Bruce Oakley Inc., said Robinson inherited "a mess" when he accepted the job as port director. He attributed Robinson's success to his passion.
"I think there are three legends I have looked up to, and one is Scott Robinson," Taylor said. "Scott did a great job because this job was his passion — he put the Port of Muskogee on the map."
Dave Davis, who retired in 2016 after working 18 years as the port authority's special projects coordinator, said the Port of Muskogee has "come a long way." He cited the acquisition of residential properties at a port complex that "used to be littered with houses" and the construction of the River Center at Three Forks Harbor among Robinson's top accomplishments.
"What you see today, including this facility we are in today, was developed out of a lot of hard work by port staff — all under Scott's leadership," Davis said. "I appreciate having the opportunity to be a part of that."
Mayor Marlon Coleman, who presented Robinson with a key to the city, hailed the retiring port director's friendship.
"He was determined to be certain that he was going to be my friend," Coleman said. "Balancing work, balancing personal life, and balancing personal relationships ..., his friendship made me pay more attention to relationships I have in my life."
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe paid tribute to Robinson on May 26 on the Senate floor. Oklahoma's senior senator credited Robinson for helping him achieve a personal goal of letting "the world know that Oklahoma is navigable."
"With Scott's help, we have been able to do that," Inhofe said during his tribute to Robinson. "Scott never missed an opportunity to highlight the importance of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System ... and its contribution to the long-term strength and security of the U.S. economy.
Inhofe acknowledged the port's tremendous growth during Robinson's tenure, touting property acquisitions that "allowed industries to invest over $2 billion into the port's facilities and create more than 2,500 jobs. He credited Robinson's efforts for establishing the Port of Muskogee as "a true multimodal transportation hub for the region."
Robinson, who was coy before Tuesday's reception about discussing his retirement plans, told those who attended the event he considered himself a "lucky" man. He credited much of the port's success during his tenure to Davis, retired Operations Manager Lewis McLemore, and the expertise of port authority board members.
"One of the things I am most proud of is we became financially self-sufficient, " Robinson said. "And hiring Kimbra Scott — that is one of the best things I ever did."
Scott dedicated on Tuesday the public space at the River Center as the Robinson Gallery and Event Center.
