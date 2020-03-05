TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University will host the State VEX IQ Robotics Championship from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in the NSU Event Center. The event is free and open to the public.
This fast-paced, exciting competition will challenge the skills of 56 participating Oklahoma teams. The top 10 teams from qualification rounds will be paired into alliances to participate in the final round, with the top scoring alliance earning the Tournament Champion Award.
In the elementary division, the Teamwork Champion Teams and the Excellence Award winner will advance to represent Oklahoma in the world championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.
In the middle school division, the two Teamwork Champion Teams as well as the 2nd place Teamwork Champion Teams, Robot Skills Award, Excellence Award, Design Award and STEM Research Award winner will all advance to the world championship.
McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance, will provide entertainment while judges tally the awards.
Judges, referees and staff for the event are all volunteers from NSU, Tahlequah Public Schools and the community.
