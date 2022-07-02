Edward Ledbetter Jr. got a taste of rodeo glory while riding a sheep before Muskogee's Frontier Days and Rodeo on Friday.
"It went wump, wump, wump," Edward said, comparing the sheep to riding a bull. "It kept bumping me in the face."
Young Edward held on long enough to win the children's mutton busting competition, held before the main rodeo started at 8 p.m.
The rodeo, which continues Saturday night, is part of Muskogee's 150th Anniversary celebration. Promoters hope to make it a yearly event.
Hundreds filled outdoor stands at Hatbox Field on Friday night.
The rodeo is sanctioned by the American Cowboy Rodeo Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association, and the Bull Riders Inc. It features traditional favorites, including barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, bronc riding and bull riding.
The children's mutton busting offered a mere preview of the evening's excitement.
While some mutton busting competitors had the sheep run out from under them, Edward stayed on his wooly mount for a full eight seconds.
His secret?
"I squeezed it tight," he said, indicating that he used both his hands and legs.
He carried off a trophy that was almost as big as he is. But he said the best part was "I get ice cream."
That came as a surprise to his father, Edward Ledbetter, who said, "He earned it."
Kutter Wesson, 10, an experienced mutton buster, admired Edward's work.
"I think he did better than me," Kutter said, adding that his own secret to winning is to "think positive thoughts."
Kutter's grandmother, Susan Wesson of Delaware, Oklahoma, said the family brought some of the stock for bull riding.
"Each bull's got their own personality," she said. "Some will come out and turn to the right. Some will come out and turn to the left. Some will come out, make a few rounds and go straight and find their spot and turn back. You just never know what they're going to do."
Wesson said people can expect to watch "a good eight-second ride."
"Inside those eight seconds, they have to use their feet a lot to get a hold," she said. "The strength of their upper body helps to ride."
Bull rider Corryon Triplet of Spencer said he keeps practicing and going to the gym every day.
"I run. I do sit-ups," he said. "My uncle is Danell Tipton, 1995 IPRA World Champion Bull Rider. So it's been in the family."
Not everyone was enamored with the bull riders. When asked her favorite part of the rodeo, 10-year-old Brooklyn Deaver of Checotah yelled "horses!"
