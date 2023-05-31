Raittia Rogers says she did not walk the straight and narrow when she was a teenager.
Rogers, whose biography “I Broke Out of Prison” has been turned into a documentary, wants people to know what it’s like to straighten out your life. The film will be shown at the Roxy Theater on Sunday.
“The film is based on the book I wrote which is based off of my true life story in the book I wrote,” she said. “It details different things that happened to me when I was younger and the community I was raised around. I got involved with a lot of ugly things which led into crime which led to juvenile jail and even prison time.”
Rogers, a native of Tulsa, is an ordained Evangelist with five years of Bible college. She’s a Department of Corrections badged volunteer. She also helps women in transitional homes who were just released from prison.
She founded Raittia Rogers Evangelism Ministries that is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the State of Oklahoma and was created “through our desire to minister to the homeless, the incarcerated, and to be a witness of God years ago.”
Rogers was a mother at 16 and in prison as a young adult. While in prison she began working to better herself.
“One of the things I learned while I was in prison was to not worry about me anymore but to focus on a higher power,” she said. “Things that give me strength, that give me encouragement to change my life around. And not only me but to reach other people to help them break free and not worry about themselves but to live for a higher power.”
The idea for the book came when she got out of prison.
“Since Mother’s Day of 2006 I have been sharing my story with people here and there,” she said. “But time passed, and I wasn’t really telling other people as far as television or newspapers or the media or large congregations because I was afraid of what other people saw in me.
“But a time came when I had an awakening when I was out of prison and that awakening was to be brave and to share my story to help other people.”
She said once she started to write her story, it became a lot easier to tell her story.
“I hope that people can find hope, that they can find change,” Rogers said. “That people can rise and know that whatever type of environment that you grew up in as a youngster, the message is that you don’t have to remain the same person. You can rise, you can become important in life, you can share your story, you can write a book about it or even get into filming such as me.”
