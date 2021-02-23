As of this advisory, there are 420,212 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
776 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There have been 96 total deaths in Muskogee County, with 75 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
There are 24 additional deaths identified to report. 16 of the newly reported deaths occurred since 1/1/2021.
One in Blaine County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Canadian County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Coal County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,227 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 420,212
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,009,878
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,402,658
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 602
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 64
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,700
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,227
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 23.
