Members of the Rotary Club of Muskogee celebrated former Muskogee Mayor Janey Cagle Boydston’s 90 birthday during their meeting Thursday. The group sang happy birthday and shared cake. Boydston was given a sash and a tiara. Boydston was the first woman inducted into the Rotary Club of Muskogee in February 1989.

