Members of the Rotary Club of Muskogee celebrated former Muskogee Mayor Janey Cagle Boydston’s 90 birthday during their meeting Thursday. The group sang happy birthday and shared cake. Boydston was given a sash and a tiara. Boydston was the first woman inducted into the Rotary Club of Muskogee in February 1989.
editor's pick topical
Rotarians celebrate Boydston's 90th
- Submitted
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Oktaha wins 4A Slow Pitch title
- Saturday roundup, upcoming schedule.
- BREAKING NEWS: Eufaula police chief resigns
- Friday’s roundup, Saturday's schedule
- Muskogee police reports 04.28.23
- OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Fuller likes to share her love for books
- Monday's prep roundup
- Bacone sale recalled by MHEC
- Oklahoma woman: Sex offender controlled my daughter's family
- School officials mixed on report cards
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.