Rotary makes donation to Good Shepherd Clinic

Shirley Hilton-Flanary, left, watches as Jewell Schroeder, center, reacts to the amount of money presented to her from Aaron George on behalf of the Rotary Club of Muskogee to benefit the Good Shepherd Free Health Clinic. Rotary Club donated $17,500 that was raised in the club's 2019 and 2021 golf tournaments.
Good Shepherd Free Health Clinic is sponsored by St. Paul United Methodist Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church and is for adults who do not have health insurance. The clinic operates at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
