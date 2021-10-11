City councilors will provide an opportunity on Tuesday for the public to weigh in on proposed siting restrictions for cannabis growers and processors.
The "roundtable discussions" were scheduled after councilors postponed plans to vote on proposed amendments to an ordinance that governs Muskogee's business permits for medical cannabis companies. The proposed amendments would restrict new cannabis growers and processors to areas that are zoned for agricultural, light industrial and heavy industrial uses.
It removes from consideration four commercially zoned districts for which permits for those types of businesses were previously approved. Business owners who have active licenses and current applicants would be allowed to continue to operate and expand if councilors approve the amended ordinance.
Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos presented the ordinance Sept. 13 but asked that it be tabled a week for further review. When he presented the proposed amendments on Sept. 20, Hoos asked that the roundtable discussion be scheduled in order to allow councilors a chance "to answer every question that people may have."
"This ordinance may impact their industry, their livelihoods — we want to make sure everyone's heard," Hoos said, citing feedback from business owners before councilors had a chance to discuss the measure publicly. "The last thing we want to do is to affect anyone's business — that is not what this intention is."
Business owners reserved their comments for the roundtable discussion. A primary concern they appeared to share was how the proposed amendment would impact plans for future expansion.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said existing businesses would be able to expand their operations if they had already purchased or leased other property within areas that would be considered nonconforming if the amended ordinance is adopted.
