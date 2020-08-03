Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater will adjust its movie showing schedule as part of a planned strategy to continue to serve Muskogee’s movie-going public while addressing the needs of safety during the COVID-19 era.
The theater will replace its weekly Tuesday evening movie showings with a once monthly Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening movie showing. Show times will be at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the third Saturday of each month beginning Aug. 15.
With a newly renovated sound system, it is among only a handful of classic movie theaters with a stage to accommodate live performances and a movie screen for motion picture viewing.
Theater seats and counters will be disinfected between showings, and social distancing encouraged. In the interest of public safety, a face covering will be required from the entrance to seating.
Movie title and schedule announcements can be found on the Muskogee Roxy Theater Facebook page.
