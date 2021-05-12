Roxy Theater hosts second slate of film festival movie showings

As the pandemic infections have slowed local meeting venues and movie theaters are working their way back to full schedules and more robust seating.
Muskogee's Historic Roxy Theater is no exception. The city's oldest theater venue and it's only art-house venue has steadily added a slate of events on its May and June schedules. One of those is the Barebones International Independent Documentary Film and Music Festival.
“It could just as easily been called BareBones Part Two,” said festival director ShIronButterfly Ray. “Previously, before COVID we would have shown all 250 movies during a one-week period. This year to reduce crowd size we showed part of the movie lineup in April here at the Roxy in Muskogee during a four-day period and the rest online after that four day festival ended.”
From April 22-25 the Roxy Theater screened a little more than 100 movies as film producers and their stars from about 20 cities attended. From May 13-15 Muskogee's Historic Roxy Theater will screen (show) more than 60 movies and music videos on a schedule that runs from the day into the evening. Film producers and actors from 18 U.S. cities will be in attendance to meet members of the audience and answer questions about their productions.
Though the event has been labeled a “Documentary Film Festival,” only about half of the movies showing will be documentaries. Fictional movie dramas, action, comedy, sci-fi, love stories and a slate of westerns are all a part of the three-day lineup. The movie showings are free and open to the public. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase.
The movie schedule can be found at http://www.barebonesfilmfestival.com.
