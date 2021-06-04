Roxy Theater showing "Flight of the Butterflies"

Image by gyulche1 from Pixabay

The Roxy Theater will host a free showing of the 2012 documentary “Flight of the Butterflies” at 2 p.m. Sunday. Snacks will be available for purchase at concession. There will be a question-and-answer session after the film with butterfly expert Toni Bailey, along with free milkweed plants. The event is presented by A More Beautiful Muskogee.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you