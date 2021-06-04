The Roxy Theater will host a free showing of the 2012 documentary “Flight of the Butterflies” at 2 p.m. Sunday. Snacks will be available for purchase at concession. There will be a question-and-answer session after the film with butterfly expert Toni Bailey, along with free milkweed plants. The event is presented by A More Beautiful Muskogee.
editor's pick
Roxy Theater showing "Flight of the Butterflies"
- Submitted by A More Beautiful Muskogee
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
7, year old Checotah resident passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Arrangements pending with Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
Mary Katherine Underwood, 78, Retired from ONG, left May 23, 2021. Her Memorial Ceremony will be Sunday, June 6, 2021, 2:00 PM, Martin Luther King Community Center of Muskogee. You may express online condolences @ biglowfunerals.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee Nation to provide every Cherokee citizen with total of $2,000 allocated over two payments
- Three Forks History: Coronado claimed Arkansas Basin for Spain
- Fatal shooting on west side of city
- Train strikes pedestrian in Okay
- KILGORE's CORNER: Brothers in eastern Oklahoma create handcrafted fishing tackle, Big League Baits
- Roughers put cap on spring with QB, kicking depth on display
- PREP FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Lady Bulldog's spot at the top of her sport is assured as a pioneer
- SCHOOL OF THE YEAR: The Fort stands above all
- One unit destroyed by fire at Greenleaf Apartments
- Okie from Muskogee: Wickizer finds herself very busy in Muskogee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.