Muskogee’s Roxy Theater will host a showing of the classic movie “The Last Picture Show” in remembrance and celebration of an event titled Clu Gulager Night.
Gulager’s career as an actor and director spanned more than six decades. By every measure, William Martin “Gulager” Gulager was a scene stealer and was easily the most watchable performer in a movie and television scene.
Born in Holdenville and raised in Muskogee, Gulager was given the nickname Gulager by his grandfather. He was also an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation was also a second cousin to Will Rogers.
Their grandmothers were sisters. His father John Gulager had worked as an actor for a time before becoming an attorney and settling in Muskogee to practice law.
After high school, Gulager served two years in the Marine Corp and then attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah before transferring to Baylor University in Texas. There he won a scholarship to study acting abroad with the acclaimed actor and director Jean-Lous Barrault of Paris, France.
When he returned to Baylor the following year he married fellow actor, Miriam Byrd Nethery. The couple had two sons.
After graduation they headed to Hollywood to pursue their careers and in 1959 Gulager became the first television actor to become a contract player with Universal Studios. In 1966, as part of the cast of “The Virgininan,” Gulager, along with his cast members, received the Bronze Wrangler Award.
In 1969, the short subject movie “A Day With The Boys” Gulager directed, was nominated for the Palm de Or Award at the Cannes Film Festival.
In 1986, Gulager was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in the movie “Hunter’s Blood.”
In 2013, the BareBones International Independent Film and Music Festival awarded Gulager the Lifetime Achievement and Living Legend Award.
At that time the Film Festival created the Gulager Best Actor Award which they present annually.
In 2017, Gulager was inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame. He died on August 5th, 2022, at the age of 93 of natural causes.
“The Last Picture Show” will screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 5. A short documentary and brief discussion about Gulager’s life will precede the showing of the movie.
The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.