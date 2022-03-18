The Azalea Pageant will be held Saturday at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. The pageant registration begins at 9 a.m., and the pageant starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $3 for the public to attend.
Roxy Theater to host Azalea Pageant
- Submitted by Roxy Theater
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Adair, Robin Jane, 74, retired trust officer assistant, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic
Frank McCollough, age 57, of Idabel, Oklahoma, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home. Graveside service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter, Oklahoma with Dr. Paul Vickery officiating. General visitation on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 A.M.…
age 72, died March 7, 2022. Memorial service will be 11:30 am Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Fort Gibson.
Robert "Doug" MacMillan Jr.- 65 of Claremore. Director of the Office of Disability Concerns. Died March 8th, 2022 in Oklahoma City. Memorial service March 21, 2022, Crescent Valley Church, 1:00pm. Inurnment 2:30 pm Fort Gibson National.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Report will recommend closure of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Muskogee woman serving life sentence dies in custody
- Officials investigating shooting at VA medical center
- Report recommends closure for Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- Local veterans respond to possible hospital closing
- Teehee announces bid for Congress
- Okie from Muskogee: Former Taiwan resident enjoys slower pace
- MMCA, Saint Francis settle contractual dispute
- Oklahoma’s congressional delegation silent on possible medical center closure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.