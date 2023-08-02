Roxy Theater will honor Muskogee native Clu Gulager with a showing of "The Last Picture Show" on Saturday
The movie will be the lead for the double celebrations of "Roxy Theater turning 75" and a memorial event for the late actor who was raised in Muskogee.
Gulager’s career spanned more than six decades and he made more than 329 appearances in movies and television.
The doors will open 5 p.m. Saturday for this two-tier celebration. Family and friends of the Gulager will speak and take questions beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the showing of the short subject movie VIC, followed by The Last Picture, that also stars Oklahoma native and 2022 Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee Ben Johnson, who won a Best Performance by an Actor in A Supporting Role Academy Award for his performance in the film.
Birthday cake will be served.
The Roxy opened February 18, 1948, as part of the Procter and Marsh Theater chain. It operated for 18 years, closing in 1969.
The theater remained dormant until the late 1990s when interest in saving it grew local support. After renovation of its lobby and first floor, it reopened in August of 2021 as an arthouse theater and multi-purpose venue.
At its original opening, with its balcony, the theater boasted a 708-seat capacity. Today, its main theater floor can seat 314.
A plan to remodel the two upper levels (balcony and offices) remains a part of the strategic planning for the theater.
This is a sponsored event and is free and open to the public.
