Roxy to host inaugural poetry event

Muskogee's Roxy Theater will host the first-ever September to Remember Poetry event at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This inaugural Open Mic event will feature professional and emerging writers and poets as well as students who will share original works.
From cowboy poetry to romantic sonnets, urban life, tribal, story poems and Edgar Allen Poe-type horror poems will be shared and is open for anyone to share their works. The event will also feature poems of Alexander Posey, the man dubbed "Poet Laureate of the Indian Territory."
The event, held before a live audience, will also be recorded.
The 320-seat theater will accommodate comfortable seating for social distancing, and masks will be required from the door to seat. The ROXY will be the host for the BareBones International Film and Music Festival Oct. 12-18. More than a hundred independent movies will be shown during that week and will feature online workshops and panels.
For information: Oscar, (918) 616-1335.
