Muskogee's Roxy Theater will host its first Roxy Theater Poetry Party at 7 p.m. Friday in celebration of National Poetry Month. The event will feature area and statewide poets who wish to share their poetry, prose, short story or acoustic performance from the Roxy Theater's stage, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
In 1996, the Academy of American Poets designated April as National Poetry Month, a time for celebrating the works and contributions of American poets.
National Poetry Writing Month is a creative writing project that grew out of National Poetry Month that challenges individuals to write a poem a day through the month of April which also has inspired a plethora of online poetry groups. These groups share poems as well as friendly critiques and social events online and in person and connect with local and national library systems to encourage the reading and writing of poetry, prose and short stories.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and participating poets will share their works on stage in the order in which they arrive. Musicians or vocalists who wish to share a song will be allowed to do so and can be accompanied by acoustic instruments. The event is free and open to the public. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.