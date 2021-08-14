Status of a building that partially collapsed overnight on Main Street was already on the city's agenda to be addressed at Monday's regular meeting.
The collapse at the former Royal Casket building at 302 N. Main St., was reported at 11:40 p.m. Friday, said Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore.
Muskogee City Finance Committee is scheduled to hear an update on the building at its next regular meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The building dates to around 1900. Before it housed the Royal Casket Company, it was a YMCA with a swimming pool.
Back walls and part of the roof collapsed Feb. 22 2016. People, including the building's owner, were in the building. City officials declared the building unfit for habitation the next day.
In 2017, crews began demolishing part of the three-story building.
Saturday, Main Street was closed between Broadway and Denison Street. The Court Street viaduct, which passes the old building, also was closed.
Partial east and south walls, with arched windows on the third floor, remained as crews moved debris from fallen parts of the building.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, who was at the collapse scene Saturday morning, said they were to discuss demolishing the building.
"This further justifies the need to have the discussion to move forward, because ultimately, as we see now, this structure is going to cause somebody their life," he said. "The best way to save lives and manage public safety is to take it down."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.