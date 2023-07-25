CLAREMORE — Rogers State University recently announced an important change to the tuition structure for RSU undergraduate students effective for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters.
RSU’s governing board, along with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, has approved a move to a block tuition structure for RSU, where any Oklahoma resident student (and those who qualify for in-state tuition) taking 12 hours or more in the fall or spring semester during the coming academic year will be billed a flat rate of $3,800 per semester for tuition and mandatory fees. Oklahoma resident students (and those who qualify for in-state tuition) taking 1 to 11 hours in the fall or spring semester will be billed at the hourly rate of $264 per hour for tuition and mandatory fees.
Nonresident students taking 12 hours or more in the fall or spring semester during the coming academic year will be billed a flat rate of $8,130 per semester for tuition and mandatory fees. Nonresident students taking 1 to 11 hours in the fall or spring semester will be billed at the hourly rate of $542 per hour for tuition and mandatory fees.
Academic service fees will continue to be billed as in the past.
This will be a benefit to RSU students who desire to earn more hours per semester and to ultimately complete their degree sooner. For example, a student who completes 12 hours per semester will require 10 semesters on average to complete their bachelor’s degree requirements. A student who completes 15 hours per semester will complete their bachelor’s degree in eight semesters on average, potentially graduating a full year earlier. Students who take more than 12 hours each semester will not incur any additional expense in tuition and mandatory fees for those additional hours, incentivizing full-time students to carry more hours per semester.
You may find detailed information regarding this tuition and fee structure on the RSU website at www.rsu.edu/tuition.
Persons with any questions regarding this new structure or other billing questions are encouraged to contact the Office of the Bursar at (918) 343-7558 or bursaroffice@rsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.