Rural vet practice and beef sustainability webinar series begins

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State University Extension and animal medicine experts are launching a series of Thursday evening webinars to explore rural veterinary practice issues and beef sustainability.
Each Zoom-based session, hosted jointly by the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine and Extension faculty, is approved for one hour of continuing education by the Oklahoma State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. Producers as well as vets are welcome to bring their questions to the free series, said Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, beef cattle Extension specialist at the veterinary college.
The series is scheduled to begin 6-7 p.m. Aug. 27 with a presentation about the impact of recruitment and retention of food animal vets on the U.S. food supply. It will be led by Dr. Christine Navarre of Louisiana State University.
Subsequent sessions on Thursday nights will each last one hour. Scheduled topics include: an integrated beef cattle program for veterinarians, led by Biggs and Dr. John Gilliam, both of OSU; a secure beef supply plan, led by Dr. Danelle Bickett-Weddle of Iowa State University, Dr. Becky Brewer of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Dr. Alicia Gorcyzca-Sutherland of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry; and beef sustainability, led by Sara Place of Elanco Animal Health.
Registration for the Zoom webinars is required. For information, contact the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine’s Office of Continuing Education at vetmedevents@okstate.edu or (405) 744-7672.
