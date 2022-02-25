OKLAHOMA CITY — The amount Oklahomans could pay to fuel up their vehicles and to heat their homes will likely increase as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one expert said Thursday.
But just how big an impact it has is unknown. It will depend on the scale of the conflict and how long it persists, said Russell Evans, interim dean of the Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University. Military conflicts are huge consumers of energy and in that region also disrupt supply, Evans said.
“I think you’re going to see pressures on both the demand and supply side to move prices higher, and so the only way to address or remove those price pressures is to try to address them on the supply side here,” he said.
Any geopolitical tension in the Russian-Ukrainian part of the world is going to disrupt energy supplies, particularly natural gas, Evans said. Russia is a top three exporter worldwide in natural gas, and also a leader in oil production, he said.
After months of military buildups at the Ukranian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the start of the invasion and began rocket attacks and shelling across the country, including in Kyiv, the capital. Media reports indicate the assault has already led to dozens of causalities.
Europe, meanwhile, is heavily reliant on Russia’s natural gas supplies. That in turn will increase global natural gas prices and will impact consumers and the ability to import crude oil to American refineries, Evans said. America’s refineries are still reliant on internationally produced products, he said.
A logical implication of the situation is price hikes, particularly on natural gas, which many Oklahomans use to heat their homes. But, there will also be increased costs on the oil side, which is used to refine products like gasoline, Evans said.
Evans said depending on how long the conflict goes on, he suspects there will be “reignited conversations” around European dependence on Russian natural gas supplies and the prospects for exporting natural gas from the United States and other areas of the world instead. Those conversations have stalled in recent years. The United States is also a top producer of natural gas.
To keep prices down in the United States, the country will need to have a federal policy response that signals or is supportive of increased production along with the increased ability to move product through pipelines or export terminals, he said.
“It won’t be easy, and it won’t be fast, but that’s what it would take,” Evans said.
Oklahoma’s Republican congressional delegation, meanwhile, urged President Joe Biden to take action to address the rising price of oil.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, said President Joe Biden’s anti-fossil fuel policies have put America in a position where it is dependent on Russia for oil. He said the country’s dependency on Russian crude and refined petroleum products has increased by 40% since Biden took office. America currently imports more than 600,000 barrels per day from Russia, and has spent $22 million with him.
He said the country imports no natural gas from Russia, according to federal energy records.
He also said Biden reversed the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would have produced 850,000 barrels a day, easily offsetting and eliminating America’s dependence on Russian oil. The oil pipeline system was supposed to move crude oil from Canada down to the Gulf Coast. It would have run through Cushing.
In addition, Biden has held up permits on private and public property and offshore drilling, Mullin said.
“He’s the one that’s caused these prices to go up,” Mullin said. “And so if he really is serious about gas prices, then he needs to reverse his policies that he put in place since January 2021.”
Biden has had the ability to address the rising price of oil, but the ongoing crisis has been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Congressman Tom Cole, R-Moore.
“The president could and should immediately reverse his anti-American energy policies and allow American companies to increase domestic oil and gas production, which protects our national security and lessens our reliance on adversarial foreign producers,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, has been concerned for several months about growing energy prices in America and has continuously called on the White House to spur on domestic production of oil and natural gas.
“When the United States is exporting surplus energy, the world (is) a more stable place,” his office said in a statement.
Lucas’ office said if America is to import energy, it should be from allies such as Canada, not hostile governments like Russia.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, said there’s a point where sanctions and strongly worded statements lose their power. He said Biden’s cursory attempts at diplomacy have resulted in the loss of respect from the country’s foreign adversaries.
“Biden has failed our allies, but it’s not too late for him to take action to protect Americans from the consequences of his foreign policy failures,” Hern said. “Biden must immediately resume construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. He must reinstate the Trump-era policies that put us on the path to energy independence. Anything less from this White House will cause further hardship on the American people.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
