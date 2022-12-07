Rehearsing at Muskogee Civic Center has challenged Sadler Arts Academy's "Nutcracker" performers this week.
"It's bigger," said Isabella Curtis, a lead female dancer.
"Moving the set pieces is different, and we're not used to it," said Sydnee Lane, the other lead female. "It's a little nerve-wracking, but it's nice to try something exciting."
Sadler Arts Academy will present its annual "Nutcracker" ballet Saturday and Sunday at Muskogee Civic Center. Sadler moved the production to the Civic Center while its school building undergoes renovation and updating.
The cast of 269 students began rehearsing at the Civic Center on Monday.
"It's been very different, of course, challenging, but exciting, too, doing it in a new place," said dance instructor Melissa Weeks.
Challenges have included a larger space, a different sound system and different stage setup.
"Students help with every aspect," Weeks said. "I have some bigger boys helping with the curtains. They even help change the scenery."
Principal Ronia Davison said the Civic Center move gives students and teachers opportunities to "be flexible and make things work."
One main difference has been that students no longer have the fixed set that's part of the Sadler stage, Davison said. "So we have had to be more creative to make props that fit our space."
Students practiced in the Grant Foreman gym and began rehearsing at Muskogee Civic Center on Monday.
"We practiced in the gym without mirrors, so Melissa has had to work at being more precise and teaching the children about their body placement and movement," Davison said. "The Civic Center has been so accommodating to us. So many things have gone really, really well."
Sadler's "Nutcracker" follows the traditional story of a girl whose nutcracker comes to life as a dancing prince. After doing battle with the Mouse King, the nutcracker prince takes the girl on a magical journey through an enchanted forest and the Land of Sweets where they are entertained by a variety of dances.
The Sadler production uses the traditional Nutcracker tunes, updating some with a jazz, rock or rhythm feel. There also are more contemporary tunes.
This year's production has two students, Sydnee and Isabella, playing the girls. Payton Lang and Journey McJunkins play the princes.
Payton said it's good to try something new. He said the Civic Center stage is not as smooth as Sadler's, making it harder to do slide steps.
Journey said the battle scenes with the Mouse King and his minions have been the most fun and most challenging.
"We had to basically make the whole choreography," Journey said.
