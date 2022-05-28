Sadler Arts Academy teacher Angela Finney on Friday packed 21 years of classroom material into boxes.
If she returns to that classroom in August 2023, it should have new heating and air conditioning, new paint and floors, new furniture and updated "teaching walls."
Renovations will begin in July at Sadler, 800 Altamont St., where a more secure student entrance, additional parking and a new HVAC system are planned. The project also will include fresh paint, flooring, furniture and improvements to the theater.
The school, built during the early 1950s for Manual Training High School, also will have a new meeting and banquet area for MTHS alumni.
During the renovation, Sadler students and staff will relocate to the newly renovated Grant Foreman Elementary, 800 Bacone St. The improvements will be funded by proceeds from a $110 million bond package approved in 2019 by voters in the Muskogee Public Schools District.
The bond package included $10 million for renovations at Sadler.
Finney said she looks forward to "just the newness and freshness" of the remodeling.
MPS Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley said the district plans to finish the work at Sadler before the 2023-24 school year. School officials will open bids June 14 for the renovation work.
Sadler renovations will address basement flooding. Crawley said an old ramp leads into the basement and a drain at the ramp's bottom is too small to collect the water.
"The ramp will be filled, appropriate water barriers installed, additional dirt work will be completed to move water in other directions," he said.
The installation of a vestibule with two sets of doors will provide a secure entrance and front office. Students, staff and visitors now enter directly into the lobby.
Teaching walls will feature a 75-inch interactive display board and two white boards.
Outside, the sloping front sidewalks are to be repaired and expanded. There will be new landscaping, windows and signage.
"We will not paint the exterior, as the current look at Sadler is important to the historical significance of the building," Crawley said. "However, we will power wash and thoroughly clean the exterior, which may result in a look approaching a fresh coat of paint.
Sadler Principal Ronia Davison said preparing for the move has been a challenge.
"Paring their classroom belongings down can be arduous, as it can be hard to override the feeling you might need them again someday," Davison said. "We are doing our absolute best to make certain we only take the materials we need to provide the same quality of arts-infused education during our one-year temporary relocation.
Davison said sets and equipment for the school's annual "Nutcracker" performance were taken to Muskogee Civic Center, where the ballet will be performed in December.
"The thought of Sadler Arts Academy being restored makes all of the challenges more manageable," Davison said. "We are excited to have our beautiful building restored and remodeled in ways that celebrate the historical significance of the site and also provide us with a bright and beautiful backdrop to serve our students educational and artistic needs for generations to come."
She said improved traffic flow and additional parking will help ease access and improve safety.
