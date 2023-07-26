Sadler Arts Academy seventh-grader Malea Gaulden recalled her shock upon being crowned National American Miss Oklahoma Pre-Teen earlier this month.
‘It was very surreal,” she said. “It was just taking the moment all in, having fun.”
Malea, 12, competed with 30 girls, ages 10-12, at the three-day pageant in Tulsa earlier in July. She will advance to the National American Miss Pre-Teen pageant this November in Orlando, Florida.
National American Miss has competitions in six age groups for ages 4 to 24. The National winner in each age group gets a $5,000 cash scholarship and other prizes.
The pageant was a new experience for Malea, who has performed in Sadler’s annual presentation of The Nutcracker.
“I just wanted to try something new and see if I liked it,” she said.
Malea said someone recommended her to pageant officials, but she doesn’t know who. She said she went to an open call and interview in April.
She said she recorded and re-recorded a speech, practiced walking in heels, and practiced answering questions.
Most of the competitions were in front of judges.
“There were times I was nervous,” Malea said. “But I tried to, before I got out on stage, just breathe and pray that God can help me and know I can do all things through God.”
Malea won the Spokesmodel Competition, speaking about “The power of the growth mindset.”
She was first runner-up in Best Resume, second runner-up in Photogenic and competed in formal wear, personal introduction, community service, and interview.
Malea’s mother, Krystal Gaulden said she admires the pageant’s focus on “not being superficial.”
“It’s supposed to be more about self-confidence and life skills and shining from within,” Gaulden said.
She said she was very proud of Malea throughout the competitions.
“She was very poised through all of them,” Gaulden said. “But with this being our first adventure into the pageant world, we were really looking for a learning experience. So, when she won, it was a genuine reaction. Tears came before we realized it. We’re just proud of her hard work.”
Malea said she has more practicing to do before the National pageant.
“I’m excited, I’ve never been on a plane before,” she said. “I’m making adjustments to my personal introduction, getting a new dress, a new outfit.”
They also are seeking sponsors to help pay expenses including travel, hotel, clothes for the longer competition.
Meanwhile, Malea also is preparing for another school year. She’s helping collect school backpacks through Muskogee Public Schools Indian education program, her mother said.
