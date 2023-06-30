Maddix Rasmussen says he has popped most of the fireworks he sells at the Muskogee Church of the Nazarene’s stand.
He said that over the years, he has learned how to shoot a variety of fireworks safely.
Fireworks are a main part of Independence Day, which occurs Tuesday. City, police and fire officials say there are ways to shoot them safely and legally.
The city of Muskogee regulates who can shoot fireworks, when and where. Fireworks within the city limits are permitted from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Adults over the age of 18, and minors with adult supervision may shoot fireworks. Fireworks are only allowed on one’s property, or where property owners have given consent.
Muskogee Fire Department spokesman Jeff Watkins said there is an increase in the number of fire runs around Independence Day, but he could not give a percentage.
“And that’s not just on the Fourth, that’s a few days before and a few days after,” he said. “We have problems with structures being ignited, roofs, dried vegetation, clothing. Hair sometimes is an issue.”
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, there were an estimated 10,200 fireworks-related injuries in 2022 with 73 percent of those injuries occurring during the month surrounding July 4th.
The Commission advises keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose handy when shooting fireworks. Also, only set off fireworks sold for consumer use.
Rasmussen said the safest way to light firecrackers “is if you individually placed one, lighted it and backed away.”
Pop-its or other fireworks that detonate when they hit the ground should never be thrown toward people or vehicles, he said.
Fireworks such as mortar shells should be placed firmly on a stable, flat surface, he said.
“Sometimes if it pushes, or does something wrong, it could end up getting angled or shooting at something,” he said. “Make sure it’s a clear, open area, don’t do it next to any trees. Grass is not very good. Make sure it’s on something firm.”
Watkins said asphalt or concrete would be the best surface.
He said fireworks should be set off a safe distance from structures, fires or people.
Pets should be kept inside when fireworks start popping, said Fur Babies Founder Delsie Lewis.
“Keep a TV on or a fan going to block noise,” she said. “If they have to go out, go with them because if fireworks go off if they’re outside they might bolt and run.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.