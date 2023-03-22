EUFAULA — School officials seek passage of a $1 million bond issue, which they say will help make school buildings and campuses safer.
The bond issue, up for a vote on April 4, includes double entrance vestibules for the elementary/middle school, high school and administration building. Funding also would go for a pick-up and drop off lane at the elementary/middle school and new visitors' bleachers.
Bond issue passage would result in a 4.5 percent increase in the tax rate, Eufaula School Superintendent Monty Guthrie said.
"It's a very reasonable tax increase, we feel," he said. "If you are paying $1,000 a year in property taxes, then your payment would go up $3.75 a month. That's $45 a year." he said.
Concern over school shootings, particularly the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022, prompted the need for more secure buildings, he said.
"We haven't used school safety to get a bond issue passed," Guthrie said. "This is a very specific bond issue, and everything on here is either tied to safety and security."
Guthrie said Oklahoma Department of Education representatives met with school officials and law enforcement, then recommended the vestibules and improved fencing.
Currently, schools have single entrances with controlled, push-button access.
High School Principal Heather Combs said bond passage would pay for two secured entries at the high school building.
"Obviously, that extra vestibule will give us that added layer of protection, Combs said. "It would screen our guests a little better and we could allow them to come in. They can come in out of the weather, and we would have the automated intercom system."
She said one secure vestibule will be built at the main entrance.
"Entrance will be controlled by our secretaries, our front office staff," she said. "There's an automated button they would push to let people in."
A smaller secure vestibule for students only would be built near the cafeteria at the school's south end, Combs said.
Plans also call for a guard booth at the parking lot entrance.
"During football games, we would use it for our ticket takers," Combs said. "We are planning on adding an automated gate, taking down the existing fence and putting up a more decorative fence and putting in an automated gate that's controlled by our secretaries."
Guthrie said the elementary and middle school would have the double vestibule built inside.
Bond issue funding would help fund an additional pick-up and drop-off lane at the schools.
Guthrie said the elementary and middle school sit on Oklahoma 9, "which is a fairly well-traveled highway."
"An additional pick-up and drop-off lane could help clear the road of cars," he said. "We have a traffic officer out there every day. But even at that, you come around the curve and you have a lot of cars stopped on the highway."
Also,replacing the wooden bleacher seats with metal ones in the football stadium's visitors' section would make them safer, Guthrie said.
