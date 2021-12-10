Saint Francis donates to Lake Area United Way

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee officials show an enlarged version of a $44,718 check they presented to Lake Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison, right. Representing the hospital are, from left, Pharmacy Manager Bradley Atherton; Executive Director of Operations Matt Adams and Hospital Administrator Michele Keeling. 

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Officials with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee presented a $44,718 check to the Lake Area United Way on Thursday. The check represented contributions from hospital employees as well as corporate contributions. Pharmacy Manager Bradley Atherton serves on the Lake Area United Way Board of Directors and served on a hospital committee to raise funds.

