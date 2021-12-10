Officials with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee presented a $44,718 check to the Lake Area United Way on Thursday. The check represented contributions from hospital employees as well as corporate contributions. Pharmacy Manager Bradley Atherton serves on the Lake Area United Way Board of Directors and served on a hospital committee to raise funds.
Saint Francis donates to Lake Area United Way
