Saint Francis hires new president, CEO

Cliff Robertson, M.D., M.B.A., has been appointed as Jake Henry Jr.’s successor as the president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System effective July 1. Dr. Robertson is the CEO of CHI Health and the senior vice president of operations for CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division, the nation’s largest nonprofit Catholic health system.
An experienced family practice physician, Dr. Robertson has more than 20 years of experience as a leader in health care and private business and brings a physician’s perspective and expertise to his executive role.
Previously, Dr. Robertson served as the interim CEO of CHI Health’s St. Luke’s Health System in Houston and as chief operating officer of CHI Franciscan Health in Washington state.
Dr. Robertson earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and his medical degree from Ohio State College of Medicine. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington.
He later received his master’s in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University.
Dr. Robertson is active in his community through nonprofit and civic board leadership and service.
Dr. Robertson is married and has three children. When he is not working, Dr. Robertson enjoys playing golf, skiing and traveling with wife, Carol, and his family.
