Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee continues to respond to the needs of the community as COVID-19 activity continues to increase in the region. The addition of the emergency department’s triage tent last week has been a benefit to the emergency department staff to better distance potentially contagious patients from those coming to the hospital for other illnesses or injuries.
“I wanted to share an update as we begin our third week of COVID-19 emergency response. I would first like to extend my deepest thanks to our staff. They have pulled together in a way I have never seen to support patients and the community in this time of need,” said Michele Keeling, senior vice president and administrator of Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. “Today is also Doctors’ Day and while we are thankful for our medical staff every day, I would like to offer an even more profound expression of gratitude for not only the service they provide to patients, but also for choosing our hospital as the place to extend their personal mission of healing.”
A message that is being stressed by all health care providers and organizations across the nation is this: please do not go to the emergency room unless it is an emergency. The emergency department is not a COVID-19 testing site nor is any other hospital department. If someone believes they are symptomatic, they should FIRST call their primary care physician. That physician can then assess a patient, and if indicated, write an order for testing. Currently, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Warren Clinic Muskogee follow those guidelines, and specimens are sent to outside labs for results.
“We are here to help. The emergency department physicians and staff are here and ready for all emergencies — not just COVID-19,” said Barrett Bradt, M.D., medical director of the Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Emergency Department. “I would like to echo Michele and emphasize to only come to the emergency department if it is a true emergency. For adults and children, the first line of defense — unless it is an emergency — should be one’s primary care physician.”
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has posted information on www.saintfrancis.com/muskogee which includes important links to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
