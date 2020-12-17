Saint Francis Muskogee receives COVID-19 vaccine

Emergency health care workers lined up inside Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee on Wednesday to get the county's first COVID-19 vaccinations.
"I think our emergency department providers are on the front line, and they don't always know when somebody presents, whether they have COVID or not," said Kim Walton, RN, the hospital's emergency room and ICU director.
The hospital received 390 vials of the vaccine, with six doses per vial, said Kristen Carollo, public information officer for Oklahoma Health Department District 7. She said that means 2,340 possible doses for Phase 1. During Phase 1, vaccines are available to health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID-19 care, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, public health staff conducting pandemic mitigation, and certain long-term care clients and staff.
The Oklahoma Department of Health outlined a four-phase plan on when different populations get the vaccines. Carollo said there are no specific dates on when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
Dr. Ziad Hawa, hospital medicine at Saint Francis, said he expects the vaccine to mount an immunity against COVID-19.
"You still can have the disease, but it's going to be lighter on your body and your chances to get off it will be much better," Hawa said. "You are more immune. Your body will fight it faster and stronger. The complications are expected to be less or minimal."
He said the vaccine was the Pfizer vaccine, which is given in two doses, 21 days apart. Potential side effects could include swelling, redness and tenderness in the vaccine area, chills, low-grade fever, nausea.
"Those symptoms should subside within 24 to 48 hours," he said.
Walton, the first to receive the vaccine on Wednesday, said it's hard for those in acute care to be fully prepared with personal protective equipment "for any emergency that rolls through our doors."
"In order to protect themselves, I feel the vaccine is our best option right now," Walton said. "I think we need to be leaders in terms of keeping each other safe."
T.J White, a certified nurse anesthetist at Saint Francis, said he didn't feel anything at all when he received the vaccine Wednesday.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has not received the vaccine yet, said Nita McClellan, the system's public affairs and voluntary service chief.
"The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has plans to provide the vaccination to veterans and employees once the facility receives its vaccine supply," she said. "Frontline health care workers would get first priority for vaccinations. Next are veterans in long-term health care facilities. VA’s ultimate goal is to offer vaccine to all veterans receiving care at VA and all employees."
Carollo said there are no drive-thru or onsite vaccination clinics scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.