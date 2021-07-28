Saint Francis Muskogee recognized for COPD care

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has been recognized as a high-performing hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report for the care of patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
The annual U.S. News Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their seventh year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures. These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee earned a “High Performing” rating for the treatment of COPD, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. “High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards hospitals for this type of care.
For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedures and conditions; and, less than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume and quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.
For more information about the U.S. News & World Report Hospital 2021-22 hospital rankings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.
