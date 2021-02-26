Moment of silence

“Saint Francis Health System invites you and the community to join us on March 1 at noon, as we pause for one minute to reflect upon the year that has passed since Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed. Let our silence serve as a tribute to those we have lost and as a testament to our collective perseverance.”

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you