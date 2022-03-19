Saint Francis sleep medicine specialists warn of lingering effects of stress on sleep health

You may or may not be back to your natural sleep rhythm after springing forward last weekend. But the annual time change kicked off National Sleep Awareness Week, highlighting the importance of those regular sleep rhythms.
Physicians practicing sleep medicine use this week to start conversations about the impact of regular, good quality sleep on both mental and physical health. With excessive screen time, caffeine consumption and other habits, people face a barrage of challenges to letting their minds wind down before drifting off. Over the past two years, one culprit has jumped to the top of the list of sleep-inhibitors: stress.
“When sleep is disrupted by stress and anxiety, it’s a vicious cycle. It can start to impact mental and physical health, which then causes further sleep disruption,” says Richard Bregman, M.D., sleep medicine specialist with Saint Francis Health System. “The physical affects can be serious. Sleep deprivation is linked to increased risk for obesity, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and problems with immune function.”
Dr. Bregman says going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps facilitate and regulate your sleep cycle. He also says getting exposure to sunlight early in the day can also help. Trying to get at least a moderate amount of exercise and avoiding caffeine within eight hours of bedtime can all help you develop a healthier sleep rhythm.
The American Medical Association says COVID-19 has caused a secondary pandemic of insomnia, related to stress and anxiety. More than 50 million Americans suffered from insomnia before the pandemic began. The National Center for Biotechnology Information says that increased by at least 25 percent during just the first wave of COVID-19.
That’s why in 2022, good sleep hygiene can play a major role in helping people make this transition to the new normal. Saint Francis Health System Sleep Medicine specialists can help people experiencing newer barriers to quality sleep, as well as those who may have been putting off known problems. With sleep centers in Tulsa, Muskogee and Vinita, a visit with Saint Francis can be the first step to better sleep.
To learn more and to learn if you’re a candidate for a sleep study, visit with your primary care provider or go online to saintfrancis.com/services/sleep/medicine/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.