Saint Francis Health System, which includes the hospital in Muskogee, issued temporary visitor guidelines Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the Saint Francis website.
The health system released a statement that said: "As we monitor and manage the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking new protective measures related to hospital visitation policies."
The guidelines include:
• Any ill visitors will be asked to leave.
• Patients will be limited to two adult visitors.
• All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
• Visitors may be screened upon entering any inpatient area of the hospital.
The statement from the health system also said:
"In addition to our visitation policy changes, frequent handwashing is always encouraged to protect our employees, patients and families from the spread of germs and viruses. Guests are urged to wash their hands using soap and water whenever possible and to only use hand sanitizer when a sink is not available.
"We understand this temporary change in policy will be difficult for both patients and families. However, we believe this action is critical to protect our patients from possible exposure to COVID-19 or other illnesses circulating in the community."
