Sales tax deposits bounce higher in April

Sales tax collections for the April reporting period bounced back in Muskogee after a one-month lull interrupted an eight-month streak of year-to-year gains.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed this month totaled nearly $2.45 million. That represents a 20.06% increase, a $491,338 gain when compared with the $1.96 million disbursed in April 2021, when the city experienced a dip due to Winter Storm Uri.
April sales tax disbursements primarily represent local sales tax receipts collected for business activity recorded in February, when residents experienced an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28 and estimated sales from March 1 through March 15.
The agency disbursed $179.07 million to municipalities statewide, which was up $19.39%, or $34.72 million, from the $144.36 million disbursed in April 2021. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $30.25 million and use tax revenue totaling more than $5.34 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in April totaled $499,149, a 17.65% increase from the $411,035 deposited the same month in 2021. The April disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $66,686, up 9.46% from the $60,375 deposited a year ago.
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the first 10 months of fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30, totaled almost $23.69 million. That represents a 7.39% year-to-date increase, up $1.74 million from the nearly $21.94 million deposited into city coffers during the same period a year ago.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said sales tax gains experienced this year stands as "a testament of the growing economic power of Muskogee." He said it also serves as "an indicator" for other retail-sector businesses "that our economy is not only alive and well, but that it is growing."
"More people in an ever-changing post-COVID world are more excited to express one of the greatest principles of our democracy: commerce," Coleman said, acknowledging those who spend their money locally. "People are shopping here, eating here, working here, and playing here."
The city’s share of use tax revenue climbed higher than levels reported in April 2021. The tax commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed this month to the city of Muskogee totaled $260,556, up $5,986, or 2.3%, from the $254,570 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have dedicated $1.2 million of the city’s annual use tax revenue to budget items that support economic development efforts.
Revenue from the 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Much of the balance is generated by fees for utilities and services.
