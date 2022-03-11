Sales tax deposits decline following holidays

Muskogee saw its sales tax deposits dip below $2 million for the first time in nearly a year in March as consumer spending slowed entering the new year.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed in March totaled about $1.92 million. That represents a 9.18% decrease, down $176,496, from the nearly $2.1 million disbursed to the city in March 2021.
The March disbursement primarily represents local tax receipts from January business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically, and the monies reported this period represent sales from Jan. 16 to Jan. 31 and estimated sales from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15.
The agency disbursed nearly $163.29 million to municipalities statewide, an amount that was up $8.13 million, or 4.98%, from the $155.16 million disbursed in March 2021. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $27.79 million and use tax revenue totaling more than $4.67 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in March totaled $417,832, a 9.72 % decline from the $457,190 deposited the same month in 2021. The March disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $73,191, up 19.83% from the $58,678 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said sales tax disbursements historically tend to dip lower in March following the surge spurred by Christmas shoppers. He said that may have been exacerbated this year by the expiration of a tax credit approved as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
"I think the big difference is the family tax credit expired at the end of the year," Miller said, referencing the expanded Child Tax Credit. "That would start showing up with this report."
The American Rescue Plan, signed into law on March 11, 2021, increased the Child Tax Credit for 2021 from $2,000 a child in 2020 to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6 and to $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17, it’s increased from $2,000 to $3,000. The IRS began sending monthly payments to families in July in order to put money into consumers' pockets.
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, totaled nearly $21.24 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $1.26 million, a 5.92% increase, from the $19.98 million deposited into city coffers during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021.
While March sales tax receipts dipped, the city’s share of use tax revenue gained 23.05% percent when compared with deposits posted for the same month a year ago. The tax commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed in March to the city of Muskogee totaled $296,717, up $68,398 from the $228,320 deposited in city coffers a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from one month to the next, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have dedicated $1.2 million of the city’s annual use tax revenue to support its economic development efforts.
Revenue from the 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Much of the balance is generated by fees assessed for utilities and city services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.