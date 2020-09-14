Sales tax gains show signs of weakness

Muskogee continued to experience growth in sales tax deposits as the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 came to a close in September, but the robust gains seen earlier faded as federal pandemic aid dried up.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city received just more than $2.22 million in sales tax in September. That represents a 4.15% increase, up $92,409, from the $2.13 million disbursed September 2019.
September sales tax disbursements primarily represent local tax receipts from July business — actual sales reported from July 16 to July 31 and estimated sales for Aug. 1 through Aug. 15. The U.S. Senate allowed funding for pandemic unemployment benefits to expire at the end of July, which eliminated for millions of displaced workers a financial cushion that helped offset the sudden loss of income.
The commission disbursed $162.19 million in sales tax revenue to municipalities statewide — that was up $197,559, or 0.12%, from the nearly $161.99 million disbursed in September 2019. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $26.57 million and use tax revenue totaling more than $4.32 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in September totaled $470,870, up 5.71% from the $443,999 it received for the same month in 2019. The September disbursement of use tax revenue to Muskogee County totaled $65,878, down 5.63% from the $69,588 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said the slowdown in consumer spending was somewhat expected as unemployment levels remain higher than they were before COVID-19 prompted the closure in March of nonessential businesses. Even though there are “complicating factors in the economy right now make it difficult to get a clear picture of the long-range” economic outlook, Miller remained upbeat.
“We are happy about Muskogee’s resiliency during this pandemic and what we have been able to do to keep the economy moving while keeping the community safe,” Miller said, citing a change in consumers’ shopping habits as a reason for optimism. “People aren’t traveling as much, and when they do have money to spend they are spending it here locally.”
During the first three months of fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, the city’s share of sales tax revenue totaled more than $6.89 million, the best first quarter the city has recorded since the recession in 2008. That represents a year-to-date increase of $616,479, or 8.93%, from the first-quarter total of $6.28 million recorded for fiscal year 2020.
Mirroring the county’s decline, the city of Muskogee saw its use tax receipts dipped 10.84% from those reported for the same period in 2019. The tax commission’s most recent report shows September use tax disbursements to the city totaled $280,563, down $30,412 from the $310,976 deposited a year ago into city coffers.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have directed that up to $1.2 million of the city’s annual collection of its 4 percent use tax be used to stimulate economic development.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund.
<\div class=’tableauPlaceholder’ id=’viz1600128807364’ style=’position: relative’><\noscript><\a href=’http://www.muskogeephoenix.com’><\img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Mu/MuskogeeSalesTaxReceiptsSeptember2020/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /><\/a><\/noscript><\object class=’tableauViz’ style=’display:none;’><\param name=’host_url’ value=’https%3A%2F%2Fpublic.tableau.com%2F’ /> <\param name=’embed_code_version’ value=’3’ /> <\param name=’site_root’ value=’’ /><\param name=’name’ value=’MuskogeeSalesTaxReceiptsSeptember2020/Dashboard1’ /><\param name=’tabs’ value=’no’ /><\param name=’toolbar’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’static_image’ value=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Mu/MuskogeeSalesTaxReceiptsSeptember2020/Dashboard1/1.png’ /> <\param name=’animate_transition’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_static_image’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_spinner’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_overlay’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_count’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’language’ value=’en’ /><\/object><\/div> <\script type=’text/javascript’> var divElement = document.getElementById(’viz1600128807364’); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName(’object’)[0]; vizElement.style.width=’100%’;vizElement.style.height=(divElement.offsetWidth*0.75)+’px’; var scriptElement = document.createElement(’script’); scriptElement.src = ‘https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js’; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); <\/script>
