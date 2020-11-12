Sales tax revenue exceeds expectations

Sales tax revenue deposited this month exceeded expectations of local officials who projected a shortfall much worse than what the city has experienced to date.
Budget projections that included revenue shortfalls up to 10% have not been realized to date. But emergency expenditures prompted by the pandemic upon which those projections were based may have exceeded those shortfalls.
City Manager Mike Miller said the city sought reimbursement for about $7.8 million spent to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the state approved a $2.8 million reimbursement from its share of federal CARES Act funds but denied claims for the remaining $5 million, so the better-than-expected sales tax report in November was "good news."
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city received more than $2.14 million in sales tax revenue in November. That represents a 9.64% increase, or a $206,676 boost, from the $1.94 million disbursed for the same period in 2019.
November sales tax disbursements primarily represent local tax receipts from September business. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30 and estimated sales from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15.
The commission disbursed about $158.56 million in sales tax revenue this month to municipalities statewide — that was up $2.68 million, or 1.69%, from the $155.88 million disbursed in November 2019. Counties that assess a tax on retail sales shared disbursements totaling more than $26.02 million and use tax revenue totaling about $4.22 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in November totaled $450,811, a 10.01% increase from the $405,670 generated during the same period in 2019. The November disbursement of use tax revenue deposited into Muskogee County coffers totaled $63,413, which was down 8.16% from the $68,587 deposited a year ago.
Miller said the sales tax reports for the past few months demonstrate the difficulty of making an accurate financial forecast while the novel coronavirus continues to impact lives across the nation. He said nobody expected surplus sales tax revenue in November when municipal budgets were being prepared this past spring.
"The thing we are happy about is, unlike places like Tulsa, we have not had to furlough our employees, and we are outperforming our budget — that's two rays of financial sunshine for our city," Miller said. "But there's a lot more ahead of us — we're still worried about what's to come — but I think the sales tax report shows people are confident about spending their money here in Muskogee, and I share that optimism."
During the first five months of fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, sales tax revenue flowing into Muskogee’s municipal coffers totaled nearly $11.21 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $833,237, which is up 7.44% when compared with the first five months of fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30.
Municipal use tax revenue in November dropped 13.28% when compared with municipal tallies reported for the same period in 2019. Use tax disbursements to the city totaled $248,049, down $32,943 from the $280,992 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can vary significantly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have directed that up to $1.2 million of the 4% use tax collected annually be spent solely for economic development purposes.
Revenue from the 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.