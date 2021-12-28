Sallee to retire from credit union

After serving the members of Muskogee Federal Credit Union for over 37 years, Patti Sallee has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31. Sallee began her career with MFCU as a teller and has had various roles including loan officer and teller supervisor. Her knowledge, experience, and expertise will be missed. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you