After serving the members of Muskogee Federal Credit Union for over 37 years, Patti Sallee has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31. Sallee began her career with MFCU as a teller and has had various roles including loan officer and teller supervisor. Her knowledge, experience, and expertise will be missed.
Sallee to retire from credit union
- Submitted by Muskogee Federal Credit Union
