Sallisaw man injured in crash

A Sallisaw man was injured when he drove off the road on Interstate 40 and struck a tree, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Ralph Carlton, 67, was stable when he was admitted to Hillcrest Hospital in Henryetta, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday, approximately 10 miles west of Checotah in McIntosh County. Carlton was driving a Dodge pickup westbound when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled over an unknown number of times before it caught fire. The collision remains under investigation, the report states.
