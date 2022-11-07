A Sallisaw woman was injured when she crashed the motorcycle she was driving in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Lisa Chandler, 39, was in good condition when she was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 11:34 p.m. Sunday on Blue Top Road, 4/10 of a mile east of 563 Road, south of Tahlequah approximately 11 1/2 miles south and 3 miles east. Chandler was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle. She was not wearing a helmet. The cause of the collision is under investigation, the report states.
