Salon owner, contractors seen as PPP success stories

Sue Pham works 12 hours a day, six days a week, and comes in to sweep the floors on the seventh just to make sure things are in order before she opens the doors to Hollywood Hair Salon each Monday.
The dedication demonstrated by the Vietnamese immigrant who became a naturalized citizen about 30 years ago extends beyond the time she spends at the salon. Pham exhibits a commitment to the success of the 17 stylists and nail technicians who work at Hollywood Hair.
Pham’s determination to live the American dream — and to see her salon and those who work there succeed — became more apparent earlier this year, after the governor ordered the closure of non-essential businesses. The executive order was one of several the governor issued in an effort to steer the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and toward a still unknown conclusion.
Pham told the stylists and nail techs who work at the salon she would waive the rent they regularly paid for their booths at Hollywood Hair. It was a gesture to help them avoid the hardships of the salon’s sudden and unexpected closure.
“Before the pandemic we were doing good, we don’t have any problems, and as soon as we hear that the shop closes,” Pham said. “I had saved a little bit of money back, but I told my people here if I had to shut down … I was comfortable enough for them not to pay rent until we could open again — I tried my best to keep my employees and to have a job.”
As the days passed and turned into weeks Pham learned about a program approved by Congress as part of its CARES Act pandemic relief package and signed by the president. While she had some money put back, Pham decided it might help if she was able to get a loan, “a little bit just in case I had to close a lot longer,” through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Pham called several places to inquire about the Small Business Administration loans but had no luck until she remembered Derek Gibson, a senior vice president at Mabrey Bank. She said Gibson was the only banker willing to help her apply for PPP loan for the amount she wanted — about $7,000.
“So I got the loan — I have something, I am OK and happy enough to be comfortable,” said Pham. “I try to keep them, employees, to have the job so when I open back they will come back to work.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt modified his emergency order to allow a phased re-opening of the state’s economy, and salons were among the first of the non-essential businesses allowed to open on April 24. Pham said while her contractors were happy to come back, business remained slow and they had a tough time making ends meet.
“They don’t have enough money to pay the house, so they call around but nobody would help them because the loans were so small,” Pham said, noting her contractors’ efforts to secure PPP loans for themselves. “I know somebody I knew before — Gibson from the Mabrey Bank — he said they need food on the table and a house to live in, it is better to help the small people — Derek helped all of them ..., not one of them lost a job, and we thank God for that.”
Gibson said he helped the contractors at Hollywood Hair apply for PPP loans that ranged in amounts from $700 to $7,000. Of the 946 PPP loans Mabrey Bank facilitated, which totaled nearly $124.99 million, at least 730 were for less than $100,000 — 589 were for amounts less than $50,000.
“That might have been two months’ rent or food on the table — who am I to say what’s important?” Gibson said, offering some thoughts about the CARES Act program and the opportunity to help people like Pham. “I am thankful Mabrey Bank allowed us to do that for customers and non-customers alike — to me that shows what community banks are all about.”
Gibson said he will help Pham and others he helped with the PPP loan application process work to apply for forgiveness. Loan recipients who meet program guidelines with regard to the expenditure of the proceeds and maintaining employment levels will be able to convert those loans to grants, which will not have to be repaid.
Regional Administrator Justin Crossie of SBA Region VI said PPP loans like those received by Pham and others who work at Hollywood Hair “will be forgiven.” Crossie, who passed through Muskogee this week while touring the region to assess the program’s implementation and impact, considered Pham and her contractors as PPP success stories.
“The program was meant for you all to stay in business, maintain your staff and come back and be fully operational when conditions permit,” Crossie said during his visit to the salon. “The care and concern and compassion you have for your staff, worried about whether they will be able to make it through to the next week or the next month …, speaks volumes about not only your character but to the character of small business owners in general.”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who also was in town this week, said he joined a bipartisan effort to streamline the process to forgive PPP loans valued at $150,000 or less. The 4.2 million loans in that category reportedly make up 85% of all PPP approved loans but account for only 26% of funding delivered to businesses through the program.
Lankford said the loan forgiveness process must be “straightforward and efficient” for both businesses and lenders. A simplified process for loans of $150,000 and less, he said, would “ensure small businesses and financial institutions can get loans processed in a timely manner and provide a safe harbor for lenders, while maintaining the requirements and auditability standards.”
Those who received the smaller PPP loans, he said, would be required only to attest that the proceeds were spent in accordance with program guidelines. Lankford said he believed program transparency for recipients of smaller loans would improve — the administration has refused to release the identity of PPP borrowers of amounts up to $150,000 — but acknowledged ongoing conversations about a “cutoff amount” that might restrict public access to that information.
“There are going to be audits that will happen, most of those audits will be on loans of $2 million and up, and on loans smaller than that there will be spot audits,” Lankford said. “These were designed to be grants ..., and the inspector general put a report saying those people cannot not be exposed ... because, after all, they received federal dollars.”
