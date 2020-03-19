The Salvation Army is working with local service agencies and community partners to ensure the needs of our Muskogee County friends and neighbors are met in the coming days and weeks. We are positioned to respond and have coordinated preparations in place. We stand ready to serve those who may be impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak.
We recognize this may be a frightening and uncertain time for many. Part of our response plan always includes emotional and spiritual support. We are here for anyone needing encouragement or prayer. The Salvation Army remains strong in our faith and resolve to trust the Lord with the future. We find comfort and assurance in the words of Jesus to his disciples which seem applicable to us and our community, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
We believe our plan of preparedness offers relevant information to promote the care and well-being of not only those who depend on our programs and services, but also our committed employees and volunteers.
Main Office
Phase 1
Encourage those entering our building to follow good hygiene, offer extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, enhance cleaning policies. Post signs for proper handwashing in all public bathrooms.
We are currently in this phase. (3-16-2020)
Phase 2
Move intake forms for Emergency Services via phone, with communication to a social services worker via email/phone. Limit the exposure to our employees by transforming the hallway/reception area into a staging area for emergency food to be picked up by clients by appointment time. Lt C Smith will help ensure phones and front are manned along with the social services worker.
We are preparing to move to this phase within the coming days.
Phase 3
Office closed to the public, but still accepting phone calls, as staff are able to get to the office.
We are making plans for this possibility.
Phase 4
The Salvation Army will be closed to the public, serving as Emergency Management requests.
We are making plans for this possibility.
Emergency Disaster Services
Phase 1
Prepare the canteen and supplies on hand in the event we are called upon to serve.
We have implemented this already and stand ready to serve. (3-16-2020)
Phase 2
Work with other community partners to serve water and food to those in need within our community via Canteen. Locations for canteen distribution points are identified and a public service message has been posted and communicated within the county. EDS teams are in place.
We are working with our community partners and are preparing for this to begin 3-23-2020 as schools are closed.
Phase 3
The main building will be closed to the public, we will serve food and water to non-quarantined areas from the Canteen, as staff and volunteers are able.
We are working with our community partners and are preparing our EDS team for this possibility.
Phase 4
The main building will be closed. We will serve as Emergency Management directs us.
We are preparing for this possibility.
Pastoral Care/Church
Phase 1
Encourage those in need of Pastoral Care to call Lieutenant’s phones and offer prayer via phone. Encourage Corps members who attend activities and church to follow good hygiene. Enhance cleaning procedures in the building, offer extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. Encourage people who are not well to stay home from activities and church.
We are in this phase (3-16-2020).
Phase 2
Discontinue weekday activities – Bible Study, Women’s Ministries/Men’s Ministries, Youth Activities – as directed by DHQ.
We are preparing for this possibility.
Phase 3
Discontinue Sunday services – as directed by DHQ. Invite people to join us for worship via Facebook live from their homes.
We are preparing for this possibility.
Phase 4
Discontinue online Sunday Services or ask BFI to share in the responsibility due to wide-spread illness (including illness of the officers).
We are preparing for this possibility.
Youth Center
Phase 1
Encourage youth to follow good hygiene. Enhance cleaning procedures, offer extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. Encourage youth who are not well to stay home.
We are in this phase (3-16-2020).
Phase 2
We will work with other partner agencies to ensure food and water is given to the youth who would normally rely upon the meals at school. Locations for canteen distribution points are identified and a public service message has been posted and communicated within the county. EDS teams are in place.
We are working with our community partners and are preparing for this to begin 3-23-2020 as schools are closed.
Phase 3
Serve youth meals in non-quarantined areas, as staff and volunteers are able.
We are preparing for this possibility.
Phase 4
The main building is closed and we would be serving as the EMA directs us.
We are preparing for this possibility.
Family Store
Phase 1
Encourage those entering our building to follow good hygiene, offer extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, enhance cleaning policies. Post signs for proper handwashing in all bathrooms.
We are currently in this phase. (3-16-2020)
Phase 2
Store closed to the public - as directed by DHQ, but still accepting phone calls, as staff are able to get to the office. Employees cleaning and restocking store along with redirecting employees to help with Canteen Food Distribution.
We are preparing to move to this phase within the coming days.
Phase 3
Store closed to the public - as directed by DHQ, but still accepting phone calls, as staff are able to get to the office. Relocate employees to Canteen Food Distribution and packing in order for employees to be gainfully employed.
We are making plans for this possibility.
Phase 4
The Salvation Army will be closed to the public, serving as Emergency Management requests.
We are making plans for this possibility.
Upcoming Events
- Youth Revival Lock-In – Postponed for a future date to be determined.
- Easter Egg-stravaganza – Taking the “easter egg hunt” to the community. We will be having filled eggs delivered to homes along with Easter devos. Possibly dropping off on porch and calling parents/family to pray via phone.This will enable parents to have egg hunts at home rather than missing community egg hunt. We will reach out to Social Services families too.
- Church in a basket – BFI preparing “church in a basket” for families who remain home due to illness or precaution. This will include devos, coloring activity pages, snacks, and other items to encourage the family at home. We will reach out to Social Services families too.
- Online Youth Devos – BFI will prepare devos for the youth and they will be posted on Facebook and other social media sites to encourage the community youth.
