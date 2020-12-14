Salvation Army begins distribution

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.