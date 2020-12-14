Salvation Army begins distribution

Tyrejia Shipp picked up bags of clothing and toys for her 9-month-old child on Monday.
She said it was the first time she ever sought help from Muskogee Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. She said she was laid off earlier this year.
"It's very nice of them to be able to do something, especially for the kids," Shipp said. "It's been a very hard year because of COVID."
Muskogee's Salvation Army managed to take care of all its Angel Tree angels, and had toys left over this year, Capt. Teri Smith said.
"It was a blessing not to have to worry about that," she said. "There are times when people give their contributions, and we have to go out and buy."
Smith said Muskogee Salvation Army helped 335 children in 125 families this year, compared to 470 from 196 families in 2019. The Salvation Army also helped 39 "Silver Bells" in nursing homes and 24 veterans.
The Salvation Army was to have started distributing Angel Tree items on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said. Instead, distribution began Friday and Saturday to streamline the number of people coming to the church, she said.
"Big reason was because of COVID, and I didn't want so many people congregating at the same time, and additionally was because of the weather," Smith said. "Because of the weather coming on Sunday and that's supposed to be coming on Tuesday, I just wanted to make sure everyone got their items in on time.
More than 4 inches of snow fell around Muskogee on Sunday. Muskogee's AccuWeather website predicted more snow and rain for Tuesday.
Smith said she expects to distribute to the remaining 40 families on Tuesday.
Randy Rogalsky of Muskogee brought some last-minute donations to the Salvation Army Monday afternoon. He said he and his wife buy items for children throughout the year.
Smith said Salvation Army will have plenty of toys left over after the distribution.
"Toy drives that have happened, mainly the Muskogee Police Department toy drive, were so successful that we were able to take care of any children who were not adopted," she said. "And we still have items left over. We're going to contact families through school counselors, VA, who are in need and are not involved with any other lists of angels."
She said the Salvation Army will contact those families and invite them to come shop for their child.
"They will be able to shop the tables for any toys we have on the tables as surplus, plus any other clothes we have."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.