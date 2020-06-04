Jerome Ball realized something was wrong when he saw the hole in the couch dumped behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Shawnee Crossing.
“I thought to myself, ‘well that can’t be a donation,’” Ball said. “People know you can’t donate stuff like that to thrift stores.”
Ball said he’s seen furniture and trash dropped off behind Shawnee Crossing stores “on a regular basis.” It has become a problem for the stores in the area, said Salvation Army Lt. Rev. Charles Smith.
“Sometimes people just come back there and discard their items or trash, and they leave it for all of us to be charged for the dumping fees,” Smith said. “I don’t know who’s actually doing it. We have a camera back there, but it’s not positioned in a way to get license plates or anything like that. I don’t know the reason behind why people throw it away, maybe it’s easier to access us. I understand sometimes it’s just easier to bring it and throw it away, but we’re not a dumping ground.”
The issue lies in discarding the trash, which can cost the Salvation Army hundreds of dollars at a time, Smith said.
“The last time we went to the dump, it cost us $300 to throw away all the stuff that was in the back, and again, that was a couple of couches,” Smith said. “It’s all behind Curt’s Mall. It’s happened to Hobby Lobby, it’s happened to Burke’s, and a few other of the stores.”
The problem can be especially egregious for the Salvation Army because they rely on those funds for programs such as rent and utility assistance, Smith said.
“It’s frustrating because we’re here to help people and if we’re being charged to discard trash, then that money we’re using, we’re not able to help people with,” Smith said. “We’re losing money to pay for trash dump. It’s just not cool.”
Diverting those funds distracts from the Salvation Army’s goal, which is to assist others, Smith said.
“Nonprofits are trying to help people, and really all that funding we get from selling goes back into our programs to help people,” Smith said.
