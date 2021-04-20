Muskogee Salvation Army Captains Charles and Teri Smith have been reassigned to Jonesboro, Arkansas.
The Smiths, who served Muskogee for three years, will be Corps Officers in Jonesboro, effective June 20, Teri Smith said.
"We are sad about leaving this great community but excited about the great opportunity," Teri Smith said.
In her Facebook post, Smith said "we have spent three years working alongside the wonderful community of Muskogee."
"We know wonderful things are in store for this big-hearted community," she said.
Please keep us in prayers as we begin to make this transition. "Please continue to pray for both the Muskogee community/congregation and the Jonesboro community/congregation."
Since the Smiths came to Muskogee in 2018, the Muskogee Salvation Army helped Muskogee area residents pull through the devastating flood of May 2019, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that began in Spring 2020.
According to a list of Salvation Army Southern Territory post assignments, Major Kari Booth has been assigned to be Corps Officer for Muskogee.
According to Booth's Facebook page, Booth serves the Salvation Army in Altus and has served a Salvation Army in Smithfield, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.