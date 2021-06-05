Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

Muskogee's first responders were in for a sweet surprise Friday on National Donut Day when members of the Salvation Army Advisory Board spent their day handing out donuts.
“Our people will really enjoy this,” said Emergency Medical Technician James Garvin of Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service after being handed two boxes of fresh donuts.
The team gave out boxes of treats from Paradise Donuts to the Muskogee Police Department, Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department, among other stops. The Muskogee Salvation Army makes time for this tradition each year to celebrate its city workers.
“We do appreciate this. Thank you, Salvation Army,” Assistant Fire Chief Benjamin Terrell said.
“This is our way of saying thank you for all that they do,” said board member Jeri Threats, who told the first responders about the surprisingly rich history of National Donut Day.
National Donut day began in Chicago in 1938 to commemorate the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies who helped feed American troops during World War I. Two of these volunteers, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance, realized they could fry seven donuts at a time in soldiers’ helmets.
From there, the popularity of donuts exploded among the troops. When soldiers returned from the war, their experiences with the Donut Lassies allegedly helped popularize the donut in the United States.
“Now, we give donuts to first responders on the first day Friday in June, and we do that to say thank you very much for putting your life on the line for all of us,” Threats said.
