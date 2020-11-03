Salvation Army Christmas Kettle and Angel Tree Kick-Off set for Friday

Bells start ringing as early as Monday as Muskogee Salvation Army begins its annual Christmas campaign this.
The annual Kettle Kick-Off will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army Family Store. Capt. Teri Smith said the kick-off will feature the Salvation Army Divisional Brass Band.
"And we'll have a limited supply of Chick-fil-A sandwiches," she said.
The kick-off also will mark the beginning of the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree campaign. The Angel Tree program involves people "adopting" a child or youth in need, then buying that person clothes and requested toys or other items for Christmas.
Red kettles and bell ringers will be at Muskogee's Hobby Lobby and Lowe's on Monday, Smith said. Other area businesses will have their kettles at a later date. The bell ringing campaign will run through Dec. 24.
People can volunteer to ring bells by calling Muskogee Salvation Army or going to the Register to Ring website, she said.
Muskogee Salvation Army will have kettles and bell ringers at Lowe's and Walmart in Tahlequah this year, she said.
"We will ring in Tahlequah because we assist, on occasion, people who are in the Tahlequah area," Smith said. "A low income person is not going to be able to go hundreds of miles to get food."
Muskogee Walmart shoppers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the surplus benefiting the Salvation Army, Smith said.
"This is a national agreement with Walmart," she said. "When someone goes to make a purchase at a register, you will be asked if you want to round up to the nearest dollar."
She said purchases at Muskogee will benefit Muskogee Salvation Army, which serves needy people in Muskogee County, she said.
Purchases made at Checotah, Wagoner or Tahlequah Walmarts will go to the Salvation Army affiliated with those counties, Smith said.
If you go
WHAT: Christmas Kettle and Angel Tree Kick-Off.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Friday.
WHERE: Salvation Army Family Store, 2328 E. Shawnee Bypass.
You can help:
• To volunteer to be a Salvation Army bell ringer, go to the Register to Ring website at https://registertoring.com or call the local Salvation Army at (918) 682-3384.
